Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Wednesday that Falter will move to the bullpen, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Michael Lorenzen (oblique) is ready to rejoin the rotation this weekend, and it's Falter who will shift to relief to accommodate Lorenzen's return. Falter has been pummeled for nine runs on 11 hits and five walks over eight innings in two starts since the Royals acquired him at the trade deadline. The lefty is likely to be used in a mop-up role.