Royals' Bailey Falter: Set for team debut Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Falter is slated to start Monday's game against the Red Sox at Fenway Park.
The left-hander will step into the rotation for what will be his Royals debut after Kansas City acquired him from Pittsburgh on Thursday in exchange for left-hander Evan Sisk and first baseman Callan Moss. Falter's 15.3 percent strikeout rate on the season is second-lowest among qualified starters in the majors, but he's induced weak contact at a high enough clip to net a 3.73 ERA and 1.18 WHIP over 113.1 innings. His fantasy outlook is unlikely to change dramatically for the worse or better as he heads from Pittsburgh to Kansas City.
