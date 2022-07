Way, T.J. Sikkema and Chandler Champlain were acquired by the Royals from the Yankees on Wednesday in exchange for Andrew Benintendi, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Way was drafted out of high school 129th overall by the Yankees during the 2020 First-Year Player Draft, and he'll now continue his minor-league career with the Royals. Way has 15 appearances at the High-A level this year and has a 3.73 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 80:26 K:BB across 72.1 innings.