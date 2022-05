Witt is back in the lineup Monday, starting at third base and batting seventh against the Cardinals.

After missing Sunday's loss to the Yankees with wrist soreness, the rookie will be ready to go for Monday's contest. Over the first 10 games of the season, Witt only had five hits, but he's now rattled off a nine-game hitting streak. The hot stretch has raised his batting average from .128 to .216, but the 21-year-old is still searching for his first MLB homer.