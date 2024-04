Witt went 2-for-5 with a solo homer and one steal in Monday's loss to the Orioles.

Witt flashed all the skills that made him a top fantasy pick against Baltimore on Monday. The dynamic shortstop opened the game's scoring by tattooing a 440-foot to center field off Dean Kremer in the third inning. Witt appears poised for a monster superstar season as he has now collected an extra base hit in each of his first four games and six in total (three doubles, one triple and two home runs).