Witt went 1-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Guardians.

The steal was Witt's 29th of the season, though he's gone just 3-for-6 on the basepaths since the start of September. He's still just one theft away from a 20-homer, 30-steal rookie season. The shortstop has added a .256/.296/.436 slash line with 80 RBI, 81 runs scored, 31 doubles and six triples while regularly batting second in the Royals' young lineup.