Witt went 3-for-5 with one run scored and one steal in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Rockies.

Witt snapped out of a minor slump, posting three singles after entering Saturday's game 2-for-20 (.100) in his last five appearances. The youngster has slashed .236/..272/.430 with 10 home runs and 18 stolen bases through 57 games. His 18 steals rank fourth in MLB, five of which have come in his last nine games.