Witt went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and two total runs scored in Friday's 13-2 win over the Red Sox.

Witt homered nine times and hit .324 over 27 games in August, and he's not showing any signs of slowing down to begin September. His first-inning blast got the scoring started Friday in a game that the Royals dominated. Witt is slashing .279/.319/.507 with 28 long balls, 38 stolen bases, 84 RBI and 77 runs scored over 133 contests this season, cementing his status as one of the top young players in baseball.