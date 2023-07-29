Witt went 4-for-5 with a double, a grand slam, six total RBI, two runs scored and a steal in Friday's victory over the Twins.

Witt provided a memorable moment in front of the home crowd with his walk-off grand slam against Twins closer Jhoan Duran, capping off a four-hit effort. The 23-year-old stuffed the stat sheet and is now up to 17 home runs and 29 steals through 103 games this season. Expectations seemed almost impossibly high for Witt as a prospect breaking into the majors and yet he's managed to live up to those expectations. He's looking like a potential first-round pick in roto leagues next year.