site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: royals-bobby-witt-day-off-thursday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Royals' Bobby Witt: Day off Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Witt isn't starting Thursday against the White Sox.
Witt is getting a breather after he hit .200 with four RBI and a run over the last five games. Nicky Lopez will shift to shortstop while Michael Massey starts at second base.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 3 min read