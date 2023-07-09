Witt went 3-for-5 with one triple, a solo home run, an additional RBI and one steal in Saturday's 10-6 loss to the Guardians.

Witt smashed his 14th home run of the season Saturday, a 431-foot shot to center off Eli Morgan in the seventh. The shortstop also added a single in the first and a triple in the fifth that plated Nicky Lopez to put him a double short of hitting for the cycle. However, he was unable to complete the feat, grounding out to the pitcher in the ninth inning. WItt possesses a rare blend of speed and power, ranking fourth in baseball in steals and fourth in homers among shortstops, making him an elite fantasy asset.