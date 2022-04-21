Witt was dropped to seventh in the order Thursday against the Twins, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

He had not hit lower than third in the order this season, but the results haven't been there. Witt is hitting .128 with zero home runs, one steal and 13:1 K:BB in 10 games. Nicky Lopez was bumped up to leadoff while Whit Merrifield shifts to second in the lineup. It remains to be seen where the righty-hitting Witt will slot in against lefties, as the lefty-hitting Lopez isn't as great of an option atop the order against same-handed pitching.