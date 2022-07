Witt exited Sunday's game against the Yankees in the top of the ninth inning after he was hit in the hand by a pitch, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Witt returned to the lineup Saturday after missing five games with a hamstring injury, but he's dealing with another injury a day later. Prior to Sunday's departure, he went 1-for-4. It's not yet clear whether the 22-year-old will be available for Monday's series opener against the White Sox.