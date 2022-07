Witt was removed from Tuesday's game against the Astros after being struck by a pitch on the hand, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Witt went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI before being struck by the ball on the hand while offering at a pitch during the ninth inning, and he was unable to finish the plate appearance. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, and the 22-year-old should be considered day-to-day heading into Wednesday's contest.