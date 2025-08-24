Witt went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Tigers

Witt singled and scored in the fourth inning before adding a solo homer in the sixth. The shortstop has now hit safely in 12 straight games and 18 of 20 in August, batting .351 with four homers, 11 RBI, 18 runs scored and six steals this month. On the season, he's slashing .298/.354/.506 with 19 long balls, 71 RBI, 84 runs scored and 34 steals across 559 plate appearances.