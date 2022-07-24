Witt went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, three RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Rays.

Witt opened the scoring with an RBI double in the third inning, and he added a two-run homer in the eighth to end it. He also stole third in his first trip on base as part of a double-steal with Andrew Benintendi. Witt's been running without much hesitation lately -- he has six steals in his last 10 contests. He's batting .349 (15-for-43) in that span. For the season, the rookie is up to a .256/.299/.457 slash line with 14 homers, 50 RBI, 51 runs scored, 19 steals, 19 doubles and five triples in 90 games.