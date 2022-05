Witt went 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored, two RBI and a walk in a 7-1 win Tuesday over St. Louis.

Witt went yard off Dakota Hudson in the second inning for his first major-league home run. After walking in the sixth, he drove in a run on a single and came around to score in the five-run seventh. The 21-year-old has an 11-game hitting streak, compiling a .341/.386/.488 batting line and three stolen bases in that span. He seems to be finding his way at the big-league level.