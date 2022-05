Witt went 3-for-5 with a triple, a home run, two runs scored, three RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 10-7 loss to the Twins.

It was an outstanding performance by the rookie, and Witt just missed his first career cycle. His numbers continue to improve, and the 21-year-old is now slashing .235/.273/.444 through 42 games with six homers, seven steals, 22 runs and 22 RBI.