Witt went 3-for-5 with a double, a walk, one RBI and one run scored in Thursday's 13-10 loss to the Orioles.

Witt delivered a go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning, but he was caught stealing immediately afterwards, limiting the Royals' chances of a rally. He's now 8-for-10 on the basepaths this season. The shortstop has gone 5-for-14 (.357) with three extra-base hits over three games in May. For the season, he's slashing .237/.281/.435 with five home runs, 13 RBI, 21 runs scored, five doubles and three triples through 32 games as the Royals' main leadoff hitter.