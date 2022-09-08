Witt went 1-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Guardians.

Witt showed some patience at the plate Wednesday, which is solid given his 5.1 percent walk rate for the year. He attempted a steal in the first inning but was caught, only to successfully record a theft in the eighth. The rookie infielder has had some struggles with consistency at times, but he's at 20 home runs, 27 steals in 33 attempts, 70 RBI, 69 runs scored and a .246/.291/.438 slash line through 127 contests overall. He's hit safely in 14 of his last 18 games.