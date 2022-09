Witt is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

Witt had started in every game for the Royals since Aug. 12, so he was probably overdue for a day off. His move to the bench comes while he's in the midst of a 10-game hitting streak, during which he's batting .364 with nine runs, eight RBI and a stolen base. Nicky Lopez will step in at shortstop for Witt.