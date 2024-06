Witt went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Tuesday's 8-5 loss to the Guardians.

The 23-year-old superstar took Triston McKenzie deep in the third and fourth innings to help stake the Royals to an early 5-0 lead, but Seth Lugo and the bullpen couldn't make it hold up. Witt has hit safely in 16 of the last 17 games, a stretch in which he's slashing .378/.400/.716 with six homers, two steals, 15 runs and 23 RBI.