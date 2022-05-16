Witt went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and two total runs scored in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Rockies.

During the three-game series in Colorado, Witt went 3-for-11 with a pair of homers, four RBI and five runs. Sunday's game was also the first time he's drawn multiple walks all season. He's lifted his slash line to .217/.254/.375 with three long balls, 14 RBI, 15 runs and five stolen bases through 31 contests. The bounce-back May for Whit Merrifield has seen Witt drop to the middle of the order after a bit of time as the Royals' leadoff hitter.