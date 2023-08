Witt went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 7-5 victory over the Phillies.

Witt's third inning homer was his 20th of the season. He's now the first player in major league history to reach the 20/30 plateau in each of his first two seasons. During his last seven games, Witt has five multiple hit outings with four home runs, 15 RBI and four stolen bases.