Witt went 2-for-4 with a triple and a solo home run for a total of two runs scored in a 7-3 loss to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Witt's ability to get on base from the top third of the Royals lineup has been subpar in his rookie season, evidenced by a .294 OBP. However, the 22-year-old shortstop has flashed a rare combination of power and speed over the first 472 plate appearances of his young career. Witt now has 17 home runs to go along with six triples and 24 stolen bases in 2022.