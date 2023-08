Witt went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Friday's win over the Cardinals.

Witt is up to 21 home runs and 70 RBI on the season to go along with 34 steals. Since the beginning of July, the young superstar has a .331 average, nine home runs, 32 RBI, 18 runs scored and 11 stolen bases. It's a shame that the ridiculously talented Witt is tied to a franchise that's on pace to finish with more than 100 losses for the third time in six seasons.