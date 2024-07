Witt went 1-for-4 with a solo homer during Tuesday's loss to the Rays.

Witt's home run in the sixth inning cut Tampa Bay's lead to 2-1, but it would also end up being the only way the Royals got on the board in a 5-1 defeat. The 24-year-old shortstop remains one of the most reliable bats in baseball, recording a hit in seven of his last eight games while posting a 1.015 OPS in that span.