Witt went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 10-7 loss to the Orioles.

Witt went deep in the seventh inning off Orioles reliever Keegan Akin. An off day Saturday did nothing to stall Witt's burgeoning hot streak -- he's 10-for-17 (.588) in his last five games, including three extra-base hits. He's lifted his season slash line to .244/.291/.456 with eight homers, 30 RBI, 34 runs scored, 10 stolen bases, 14 doubles and four triples through 57 contests.