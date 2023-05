Witt went 4-for-5 with a double, two home runs, three runs, five RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 12-10 loss to the Royals.

The 22-year-old very nearly willed Kansas City to a win, taking Patrick Corbin deep in the sixth inning and going yard off Erasmo Ramirez in the seventh, but the Royals' bullpen poured more gas on the fire than Witt could put out. He's enjoying a string finish to May, slashing .300/.321/.540 over the last 12 games with three homers, three steals, 10 runs and 10 RBI.