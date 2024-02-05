Witt signed an 11-year, $288.78 million contract extension with the Royals on Monday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Witt will have the ability to opt out after the seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th years of the deal. The contract also contains a three-year, $89 million club option after the 11th season, potentially bringing the total value up to $377.78 million over the life of the deal, which would run through the 2037 campaign. The 23-year-old shortstop is coming off a breakthrough sophomore season in which he slashed .276/.319/.495 with 30 home runs and 49 stolen bases en route to a seventh-place finish in the American League MVP voting.