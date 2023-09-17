Witt went 2-for-3 with a walk, one RBI, one stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 10-8 win over the Astros.

Witt's posted five multi-hit efforts over his last six games, and he's running at just about every chance he gets. He's logged eight steals to go with five RBI and seven runs scored in that span. The shortstop is up to 47 thefts with a .280/.322/.501 slash line, 29 home runs, 90 RBI and 86 runs scored through 145 contests, and he's within striking distance of 50 steals with two weeks left in the season.