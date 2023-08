Witt went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Cubs.

Witt went nine games without a steal in the middle of August, but he's responded with three thefts over his last two contests. He's been automatic lately, hitting .382 with six home runs, eight steals, 19 RBI and 16 runs scored through 18 games this month. The shortstop is up to a .281/.320/.500 slash line with 37 steals, 24 homers, 79 RBI and 71 runs scored while routinely hitting second.