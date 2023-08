Witt went 4-for-5 with a solo homer and three runs scored in Monday's win over Seattle.

Witt's four-hit day was highlighted by his inside-the-park home run in the fifth inning. He's collected multiple hits in eight of his last 15 games, going 29-for-64 (.453) with 12 extra-base hits during that stretch. The second-year infielder boosted his season slash line to .277/.318/.492 with 22 homers, 51 extra-base hits and 64 runs scored through 117 games.