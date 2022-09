Witt went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's victory over the Red Sox.

Witt singled home MJ Melendez in the fifth inning and Hunter Dozier in the sixth. He also reached home on a Vinnie Pasquantino double in the fifth inning. Since Sept. 7, Witt has hits in eight of nine games, going 10-for-35. Despite that, his batting average has only increased three points to .249 during that span thanks in part to striking out five times.