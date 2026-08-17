Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown

Royals' Bobby Witt: Launches 14th homer in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Witt went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Angels.

Witt's lone hit was a loud one, as he launched a solo homer into the left-field seats to extend the Royals' lead to 2-0 in the fifth inning. Since returning from a stint on the injured list due to lower-back tightness, the star shortstop has slashed .304/.385/.435 with a homer, four RBI, 12 runs and two stolen bases across 12 contests. In total, Witt is hitting .282/.354/.448 with 14 homers, 43 RBI, 63 runs and 32 stolen bases in 106 games.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!