Witt went 1-for-4 with a grand slam and an additional run scored in Tuesday's loss to Seattle.

Witt played a big role in the Royals' seven-run comeback, taking Emerson Hancock yard for a grand slam in the fifth inning to plate Matt Beaty, Kyle Isbel and Maikel Garcia. The long ball was Witt's 23rd of the season and his third in the last four games. He's now hit safely in 15 of his last 16 appearances, a stretch in which he's batting .441 with 7 homers, 25 RBI, 15 runs scored and six steals.