Witt went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's victory over the Rays.
Witt launched a two-run shot in the third inning that scored MJ Melendez. It was his 16th homer of the year and his first since Aug. 3. After batting .294 in July, the rookie shortstop is batting .215 this month. He has gone 14-for-65 with 13 strikeouts and just two walks. It may be that Witt is just in a funk this month, but it could also be that pitchers have started to figure out the young star and are exploiting a weakness.