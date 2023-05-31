Witt went 0-for-4 with one RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Cardinals.

Witt got the Royals on the board with a fielder's choice in the ninth inning, and he stole second but was left there to end the game. While he's gone just 1-for-16 over his last four games, he's also managed two steals in that span. The shortstop has gone 11 contests without a walk, striking out 13 times in that span. He's slashing just .228/.266/.430 with 10 home runs, 27 RBI, 35 runs scored and 17 steals through 55 games. The poor plate discipline has seen him hitting in the heart of the order recently after opening the year as the Royals' leadoff man.