Witt went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Twins.

Witt recorded his third straight multi-hit effort, and he's up to a 13-game hitting streak. During that longer span, he's batted .327 (17-for-52) with five doubles, six RBI, eight runs scored and two steals. The 22-year-old rookie has lifted his season slash line up to .254/.294/.439 with 20 home runs, 28 steals, 76 RBI and 77 runs scored in 139 contests. He's seeing regular time at his natural position of shortstop lately.