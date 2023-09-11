Witt went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a run scored and two steals in Sunday's loss to the Blue Jays.

Witt and Edward Olivares were the only two Royals' hitters with multiple hits on the day. Witt came into Sunday's contest just 3-for-27 over his last six games but did have his second multi-hit effort in eight games this month. His steal total is now up to 41, which is currently tied with CJ Abrams for the fourth-most in baseball. He became just the second Royals' player ever to record 40 stolen bases at just age 23 or younger. Witt's been one of the few bright spots in what's been an otherwise disappointing season for the franchise. He's now slashing .272/.312/.494 with 28 home runs, 86 RBI, 80 runs and a 31:112 BB:K in 613 plate appearances.