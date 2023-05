Witt went 1-for-4 with a triple, two runs, an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 6-0 victory versus Baltimore.

A day after hitting his fifth homer of the season, Witt's speed was on display Wednesday. He reached on a fielder's choice in the sixth inning, stole second and subsequently came around to score, then hit an RBI triple in the seventh before crossing the plate again. Witt has three thefts over his past five games and is tied for 12th in the league with eight steals on the campaign.