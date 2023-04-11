Witt went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run and a stolen base in Monday's loss to the Rangers.

Things looked promising for Kansas City when Witt began the contest with a single, subsequently stole second base and came around to score on an error. That would prove to be the high point of hope for the Royals, however, as Texas scored the game's next 11 runs. Witt at least gave his fantasy managers something to celebrate with his second theft of the campaign, which he's complemented with two homers and four RBI. However, the second-year shortstop has struggled overall with a .158/.238/.316 slash line through 11 contests.