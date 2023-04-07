site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: royals-bobby-witt-not-starting-friday-865788 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Royals' Bobby Witt: Not starting Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Witt isn't in the Royals' lineup for Friday's game against the Giants.
After breaking his cold streak by going 2-for-5 with a home run Thursday, Witt will get a day to rest Friday. The young infielder will yield shortstop duties to Nicky Lopez, who will bat seventh.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 15 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read