Witt went 0-for-3 with a walk and two stolen bases Thursday in a 4-3 victory against the White Sox.

Witt went hitless for the second straight game, but he made the most of his first-inning walk by proceeding to swipe both second and third base. The speedster is up to 12 thefts on 14 attempts this season, tying him for fifth in steals in the majors. Witt has been particularly active on the basepaths this month, swiping five bags through nine contests.