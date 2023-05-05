site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Bobby Witt: On bench Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
Witt is absent from the Royals' lineup for Friday's game against the Athletics.
It's a rare day off for the young infielder. Maikel Garcia will handle shortstop while Witt gets some rest, with Hunter Dozier covering third base.
