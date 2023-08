Witt went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 4-3 victory over the Cubs.

Witt's long ball off of Jameson Taillon in the top of the sixth inning was the big hit of the game, turning a one-run deficit for the Royals into a one-run advantage and they held serve the rest of the way. The young shortstop also added a single and scored an additional run. Witt has already reached 30 stolen bases and now needs just six home runs the rest of the way for a 30-30 campaign.