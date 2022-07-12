Witt went 4-for-5 with a double, three RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in a 7-3 win over the Tigers in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader.

After going 2-for-4 with two steals in the matinee, Witt had plenty left in the tank for the nightcap. Three of his four hits produced a run in the second game, and he added his 16th steal of the year in the contest. The rookie has put together a seven-game hitting streak, going 13-for-30 (.433) with four multi-hit efforts in that span. The surge has him up to a .252/.297/.453 slash line with 12 home runs, 45 RBI, 45 runs scored, 18 doubles and five triples through 343 plate appearances.