Witt went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Pirates.

Witt sputtered with just four hits over his last six games in August, but it was still a productive month. He hit .324 (36-for-111) with nine homers, 22 RBI and nine stolen bases over 27 contests this month. The shortstop is up to 27 long balls, 38 steals, 82 RBI, 75 runs scored and a .276/.317/.501 slash line through 132 games. He'll have plenty of momentum heading to September as he looks to wrap up a successful second season.