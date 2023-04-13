Witt went 3-for-5 with a triple, a run, an RBI and three stolen bases in a 10-1 victory versus Texas on Wednesday.

Witt singled and stole first base in the first inning, setting the tone for a fruitful evening for his fantasy managers. He knocked in a run with a triple his next time up, then singled and swiped both second and third base before scoring in the seventh frame. With his effort on the basepaths, the speedy young shortstop more than doubled his stolen-base total -- which jumped from two to five -- on the campaign. Witt started off slowly this season but is starting to pick up the pace, going 6-for-13 with three runs, two RBI and four thefts over his past three contests.