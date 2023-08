Witt went 2-for-4 with one RBI and one stolen base in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Mets.

The steal was Witt's 30th of the campaign, matching his total as a rookie from last season. The shortstop has gone 12-for-23 (.522) with 11 RBI over his last five contests. The productive stretch has him up to a .264/.302/.464 slash line with 18 home runs, 62 RBI, 56 runs scored, 19 doubles and seven triples through 107 contests.